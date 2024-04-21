Otumfuo built the Jubilee Hall alone yet the government has delayed National Cathedral project - A Plus fumes

Entertainment pundit cum politician, A Plus

Entertainment pundit cum politician, Kwame Obeng Asare, popularly known as A Plus, has lauded the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for building the magnificent infrastructural project in his jurisdiction.

According to him, he is impressed with the fact that the Asantehene single-handedly funded the luxurious building project that will aid in the generation of economic revenue for the region.



The entertainment pundit, however, slammed the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo for its inability to complete the National Cathedral project after soliciting financial support from the public.



Speaking on United Showbiz on UTV and monitored by GhanaWeb, A Plus fumed about the state of the National Cathedral project and accused the government of taking Ghanaians for granted.



“Look at what Otumfuo alone has built [Jubilee Hall]… Due to bad mindset, we have invested money in digging the biggest hole in the world with the National Cathedral project. Aren’t they [politicians] ashamed when they see the building? They have taken huge sums of money from the public to build the cathedral, but they haven't yet been able to. Look at what Otumfuo alone has done.



“This sends a signal to the government that the cathedral project has not been taken seriously. We are hoping that very soon it [Otumfuo's Jubilee Hall] will be opened for public access. I’m happy with the fact that Otumfuo funded this project,” he told the show host, MzGee.



About the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Monday, April 15, 2024, commissioned a majestic hall for the Ashanti Kingdom named after him - the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall.



According to manhyiapalace.org, the magnificent traditional yet ultramodern edifice has a 400-capacity cocktail lounge, offices, a 2000-capacity fully air-conditioned and acoustically designed hall, about 60 washrooms, a parking lot, and a state-of-the-art kitchen.



The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall also has a 150-capacity car park and a compound.



The interior of the hall has elaborate detailing of traditional designs. For instance, the walls show a three-dimensional replica of the Golden Stool, a man playing the talking drum, and several Adinkra symbols.



Speaking at the hall's commissioning, Juabenhene, Nana Otu Siriboe II, said it would host private Asanteman meetings, get-togethers, symposiums, cultural performances, and other events.



He also disclosed that the hall was named after the Asantehene to immortalize the king's legacy for future generations.

On the project's funding, the Juabenhene said that the Asantehene, even though he could have relied on his sub-chiefs to fund the project, decided to fully fund it himself.



Watch the video below:





SB/AE