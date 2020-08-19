Regional News

Otumfuo celebrates 'Awukudae' festival at Adum

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

The Overlord of the Asante Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, celebrated Wednesday's 'Awukudae' at the Central Business District of Adum with his kinsmen. The Asantehene came in the early hours of the day to pour libation as custom demands.



'Awukudae' festival (meaning Wednesday ceremony) is a traditional Asante festival celebrated by the Asante’s. Like the 'Akwasidae' festival celebrated on a Sunday, 'Awukudae' is part of the celebrations within the 'Adae’ festival cycle.



The festivals of Adae are not interchangeable, having been fixed from ancient time. The Awukudae could be celebrated after 40 or 42 days and falls on the fourth Wednesday after Akwasidae.



The celebration which stopped normal business within the centre of the city lasted over 30 minutes.

The main street from the new Melcom and the street leading to the Nankani & Hagan road was blocked for hawkers and cars coming to Kejetia and going to Ahodwo via post office roundabout.



The king who had earlier performed a similar function at the Manhyia palace waved to the crowd before leaving the place. After the king finished and had left the place, the road was opened for normal business to begin.





