Otumfuo cleans Kumasi ahead of 25th anniversary

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during the clean-up

Ahead of the traditional and formal activities marking the 25th-anniversary celebration of the 25-year reign of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, a major cleaning exercise has been held in Greater Kumasi to keep the city clean ahead of the events.

The exercise put all business activities in Kumasi on hold from 6 am to 12 noon on Saturday 30th March 2024 to enable full public participation in the general cleaning exercise.



The exercise led by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Chief Executive Samuel Pyne, Ashanti regional minister Simon Osei Mensah, Dr. Kwaku Oteng and members of the Asante Professionals Club cleaned Kumasi Airport roundabout, Suame Roundabout, Kejetia, Adum among several areas in Kumasi.



Ashanti regional minister Samuel Osei Mensah commended Kumasi residents for fully participation in the cleaning exercise.



He encouraged residents to keep their surroundings clean and fully participate in all the activities outlined for the 25th Anniversary.

He urged residents of the region, Kumasi in particular to take full economic activities the anniversary will present.



He disclosed all required security arrangements have been put in place to offer the needed security to tourists and other hospitality industry and tourism centres across the region.



Otumfuo Akyeamehene Nana Nsuase Poku Agyeman III who spoke on behalf of Otumfuo Osei II equally expressed satisfaction with the turnout and expressed confidence that the next cleaning-up exercise which will be held in the next 40days will be much better than today’s event.



Otumfuo and his entourage after the exercise toured the principal streets of Kumasi from Manhyia Palace through Airport roundabout, through to Krofrom, Suame roundabout to Tafo, Bantama, and Kejetia to inspect work done for the day before shops in the Central Business districts were opened to business.