Otumfuo commissions Greenhouse Vegetable Production for young graduates in Kumasi

The project is aimed at promoting investment in greenhouse vegetable production

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll on Saturday, August 1, 2020, commissioned Greenhouse Farms under the Government of Ghana's 'Youth In Greenhouse Enterprise Project (YuGEP)' in Kumasi.

Speaking to the gathering, the elated King of Ashanti said, "I believe this program from Exim Bank Ghana is timely and will address the unattractiveness of farming, especially to the youth". He added that "It is unfortunate that Ghana imports huge volumes of vegetables each year and I am hopeful that this Greenhouse technology will reverse the trend" `



The Chancellor of KNUST advised the young graduates, beneficiaries of the program to consider the unique opportunity given them to build their future and not be led by money. The revered King urged them to seize the opportunity given them and excel to change the narrative on farming in Ghana.



The Project, which includes constructing 100 Greenhouses across the country, is aimed at reducing vegetable importation, promoting investment in greenhouse vegetable production, as well as to create rural employment for the youth. Ghana Exim Bank is financing the program and being implemented by Agri-Impact Consult, a leading Agribusiness firm Africa. The government of Ghana is targeting to reduce vegetable importation into Ghana, which is estimated at over $150 Million per year.

The Asantehene thanked the Exim Bank Ghana for financing the Project and commended Agri Impact Consult for leading the charge in implementing the program. He highlighted the role technology plays in the world and believes the Greenhouse Technology will boost vegetable production. Otumfuo appreciated the vast potential the Project has for youth job creation, import substitution, and supply of healthy vegetables for Ghanaians. He used the occasion to appeal for more investment into greenhouses and further expansion of the ten greenhouses at KNUST.



Present were Mr. Bright Darko, General Manager, Ghana Exim Bank, Dan Fahene Acquaye, CEO of Agri Impact Limited, Sarfo Abraham, former Advisor to AU, Prof Rita Akosua Dickson, the New Vice-Chancellor of KNUST and Prof Obiri Danso, immediate past Vice-Chancellor

