Otumfuo demonstrates the beauty of Ashanti cultural dance at 5th Akwasidae for 2023

The Ashanti Kingdom celebrated its 5th Akwasidae for 2023 on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as usual, displayed the beautiful culture of the Akan people to the world.



A video shared by the Royal Palace Multimedia showed the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom displaying some beautiful dance moves.



The Otumfuo, surrounded by his subjects, displayed different types of the traditional 'Adowa' dance moves amid singing and drumming.



The Akwasidae festival commemorates the time that the Ashanti Golden Stool was magically brought down from heaven and is celebrated once every six weeks on a Sunday.



Every paramount chief in Asanteman (Ashanti Kingdom) observes the Akwasidae in his jurisdiction, however, the main event is held at the Manhyia Palace, in Kumasi.

There, the Asantehene (Ashanti king) sits in state for his subjects and other visitors to pay him homage.



Watch videos from the 5th Akwasidae including the video of the Otumfuo dancing below:











BAI/WA

You can also watch a new episode of Legal Agenda below:











