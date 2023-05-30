Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for 20 years

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The King of the Ashanti Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Nana Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has reportedly destooled the chief of Antoa, Nana Owusu Agyeman I.

According to multiple palace sources, the Asantehene ruled against the 96-year-old and ordered his destoolment as the chief of Antoa during a judicial hearing on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Manhyia Palace.



Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, who had held the position of Antoahene for the past 29 years, is reported to have violated customary procedures by appointing his nephew to take over his reign while he is still alive.



After being confronted by his kinsmen and elders who suggested that he should have sought the permission of the King before taking such action, he allegedly denigrated the Asantehene.



Following Otumfuo's ruling on Monday evening, official rites for the destoolment of Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman were immediately set into motion in the town of Antoa.



The chief is also alleged to have been charged for various improper acts including alleged multiple sale of lands.









You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places:









Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:















GA/SARA