Otumfuo destools Kwaprahene

Following an earlier threat, the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has destooled Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani, the Chief of Kwapra in the Ashanti Region.

The order for Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani’s removal was issued at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, December 11, 2023, during a sitting of the Asantemen Traditional Council.



In October, the Asantehene summoned Kwaprahene after threatening to bring Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani’s reign to an end on accusations of engaging in the double sale of lands and violating the Great Ashanti Oath (Ntamkese).



“Kwaprahene knows why I’m looking for him. He knows I am looking for him because of the land issues. That’s why he is dodging me with the excuse of sickness. And he thinks he is smarter than me,” the Asantehene declared.



He stressed, “I won’t take any excuse from him. When he was young, he sold my land without bringing me my money. I forgave him, and you see the issue has returned to me,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II recalled.



The Asantehene also took a swipe at the kingmakers of Kwapra for failing to give Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani wise counsel.

“And you to the elders, I have always cautioned you against his excesses and that you should caution him to change his ways,” he reprimanded.



According to reports, Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani failed to honour Asantehene’s invitation.



While ordering for rites to be performed for the removal of Kwaprahene, Otumfuo further ordered the destoolment of a number of sub-chiefs to Kwaprahene citing their inability to give the chief wise counsel.



The Asantehene also ordered persons with land issues in Kwapra to bring their matters before him while promising to resolve any such matter.





GA/SARA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.