Otumfuo donated $5 million towards the KATH project – Manhyia rep confirms

A representative at the Manhyia Palace, Nana Poku Bra, has confirmed that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has donated a whopping five million dollars towards the ‘Heal the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’ initiative.

This was disclosed during a discussion with Sompa FM’s Omanhene adu Boakye, who brought up the said claim, seeking clarification from the reps from the royal palace.



The conversation regarding Otumfuo’s donation sprang up while earlier discussing plans for the celebration of the Asantehene’s 25 years of reign.



The host of the Sompa FM’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’ show said, “We are told that the Asantehene donated 5 million dollars. 5million dollars!”



Nana Poku Bra responded, “Yes his personal support.”



Intrigued by the confirmation, Omanhene Adu Boakye continued, “Do you know the worth of one million dollars in cedis? It's 130 billion Ghana cedis. So, multiply this by five.”

The host further went on to poke individuals who have since criticized the Asantehene for ‘pleading for funds’ to refurbish the hospital instead of solely funding it.



To him, no traditional ruler in Ghana can produce such a huge amount to fund a project, adding that Otumfuo is living up to his name.



“If a king of this caliber is talking, then people are criticizing him. How many people can donate this amount? Which kingdom in Ghana? Then some clueless people will be claiming that the Asantehene is begging for funds to establish the project,” he stated



The Manhyia rep, who concurred with Omanhene’s statement added, “Otumfuo is capable of building that hospital alone. It’s just a nice thing to see others support.”





KATH donations yielding results



Head of the Public Affairs Department, Kwame Frimpong, says the hospital is halfway through the estimated 10 million dollars needed to renovate the facility.



He said the ‘call for support’ by Asantehene to renovate the 70-year-old Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital is yielding results as individuals and corporate institutions have continued to donate to the initiative.



Mr. Frimpong disclosed this after one of the private institutions, OFI Ghana, donated 300,000 Ghana cedis to support the initiative.



EB