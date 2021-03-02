Otumfuo is taking a jab, ignore vaccine conspiracy theories - Herbert Mensah to Ghanaians

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Former Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and current President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union, Herbert Amponsah Mensah says the first and second family of the country have set a great example as leaders to have publicly taken the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine in the face of the numerous conspiracy theories.

According to him, their action is an assurance to all that the “vaccines are safe and of the World Health Organization [WHO] standard”.



Herbert Mensah who was addressing COVID issues said doubts about the vaccine and conspiracy theorists that it has been created to wipe out the African race are just a figment of people's imagination.



“My great King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu is going to have the vaccine and you should know that he is our spiritual leader and we cannot have anything, anything possible happen to him,” he said.

To him, it is a testament to the fact that the COVAX vaccines really meet international standards.



Ghana was the first country to receive vaccines as part of the global COVAX scheme aimed at providing nations vaccines to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.



Ahead of receiving 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca shots, Ghana, like in other countries, are facing rumours and scepticism about vaccines, driven mostly by mistrust of individuals.