Otumfuo orders Samanhene to summon 8 people over Wontumi’s ‘public denigration’

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has ordered his Samanhene Nana Osei Kwaku to look into the “daring insult and denigration” against the Golden Stool allegedly uttered by NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi.

The Samanhene and the Kumasi Traditional Council are set invite up to 8 persons out of a list of over 37 people submitted who were witnesses to the incident in which Wontumi allegedly insulted the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II out of anger over an altercation with a Manhyia Constituency Executive.



Sources told MyNewsGh.com at the NPP’s recently held Ashanti Regional Parliamentary Vetting in the Manhyia South Constituency, Chairman Wontumi had a misunderstanding with a Manhyia South Constituency Organizer.



The misunderstanding was witnessed by nearly 40 people including Otumfuo’s Brempon Nana Kwaku Duah who is Chief of Kokoso who was also inside the building as Chair of the Council of Elders of the party in the constituency.



Sources in Manhyia told this portal it was Nana Kwaku Duah who reported the incident to Samanhene Nana Osei Kwaku who also passed on the information to higher-ups in the Palace prompting the order from Otumfuo.

Independent checks indicate the misunderstanding started after the Manhyia South Constituency officer loyal to Napo confronted Wontumi for refusing to share any testimony about the substantial contribution of Manhyia South MP Matthew Opoku Prempeh to the NPP internal activities in the region.



In the heat of the verbal fight which lasted over 30minutes inside the vetting room, Wontumi allegedly shouted in Twi and English mix that “I have built my own kingdom, I have my own police and military, and I will speak my mind to Otumfuo if I disagree on an issue with him (Otumfuo)”, Nana Kwaku Dua, who was present quoted him and has been corroborated.



Wontumi allegedly said a lot more worse things than can repeated publicly, inside information suggests.



Otumfuo’s Brempon Nana Kwaku Duah who is Chief of Kokoso said he immediately confronted Wontumi to retract his statements against Otumfuo but he allegedly refused.

A list of all witnesses have been compiled and submitted to the Manhyia Palace Samanhene out of which 8 have reportedly been invited.



Worse things said and alleged cover-up



Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi has since denied he said anything of that nature as alleged against him. He recorded a voice note denying he challenged Otumfuo’s authority and later released a statement.



On Abusua FM’s afternoon political talk show program hosted by Osempakani, Nana Kwaku Duah insisted Wontumi made the disrespecting comments against Otumfuo and is ready for Manhyia Oath with all witnesses.

“Wontumi is lying, he said he has built his kingdom in Ashanti and that’s what forced me to confront him at the vetting room. Why would I lie against him if he didn’t say what I’m saying? He even said worse things about Otumfuo which I can’t repeat on radio’’ he said.



"After the incident an unknown person reported the issue to Ohene (Otumfuo) so… Ohene instructed Nana Saamanhene to enquire from me what I witnessed at the NPP vetting. I also shares my side of the story through Saamanhene to Otumfuo so that's it'' he explained.



Nana B U-turn



National organizer of the party Nana Boakye known in politics as ‘Nana B” who was present and witnessed the incident denied it happened, prompting accusations of being an “Ashanti traitor”.

He is accused of failing to defend Otumfuo in public when Otumfuo’s authority was being challenge in public by Chairman Wontumi.



The Manhyia South constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ofori-Atta (Tomtom), also issued a statement demanding that Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) retract and apologise for denying the statement was made when he knew it was actually made and it was public.



Nana B said: “My attention has been drawn to a media reportage suggesting that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has acted in a manner that is disrespectful to His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the party’s recently held Ashanti Regional Parliamentary Vetting.. However, in my capacity as the chairman of the committee, I did not witness any such conduct by the regional chairman that sought to disparage or lower the authority of our revered and highly respected King during the conduct of our work as a committee.’



Tomtom wrote: “Having carefully read Nana B’s statement, which is full of blatant lies, I am calling on him to retract and apologise by the close of today, Thursday 18 January 2024, or else I will come out with the full facts tomorrow, Friday 19 January 2024. I must add that there were about 40 people in the vetting room and the facts cannot be hidden,” Tomtom’s statement further says.