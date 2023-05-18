Otumfuo praises Samuel Abu Jinapor

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has lauded the exploits of Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor as the sector Minister of Lands and Natural Resources during the launch of the 2023 edition of Green Ghana Day at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The King of Ashanti who was full of praise for Hon. Jinapor, remarked in his speech whilst welcoming the attendees to the event that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources have chalked some great strides for which results can be traced to his ‘hard-working son’, the sector Minister.



Otumfuo qualified Hon. Jinapor as bearing the original birth name ‘Samuel Kwame Adjei’ and having spent most part of his life, including his infancy years in the Ashanti region.



The Asantehene thanked Hon. Abu Jinapor for continuously engaging the Chiefs and elders of Asanteman in all the activities of the Ministry and for particularly choosing Kumasi as the venue for the launch of the 2023 Green Ghana day.



“I welcome you all to Kumasi and to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, my University.



On behalf of Nananom assembled here, I want to commend the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources led by my hard working son, Hon. Samuel Kwame Adjei. That is what he was named anyway.

That is his actual birth name so I call him Kwame Adjei before his father added Abu Jinapor to his name.”



“I thank him for continuously engaging Nananom and Asanteman in all activities of the Ministry and particularly for choosing Kumasi as the venue for the launch of this year’s Green Ghana Day.” The King noted in his address to the gathering at the event.



The 2023 edition of the Green Ghana Day was held on May 17, 2023 in Kumasi, on the theme: “Our Forests, Our Health”.



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, officially launched the Day at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



The Government has approved a budget of 2.5 million Ghana cedis for this year’s exercise.

Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor now referred to as ‘Hon. Samuel Kwame Adjei’ by the Ashanti overlord, says the Ministry intends to plant 10 million seedlings across the country.



The Green Ghana Project was launched by President Akufo-Addo in 2021 as part of the Government’s aggressive afforestation and re-afforestation programme to restore the degraded landscape.



So far, about 31 million seedlings have been planted nationwide with an average survival rate of 81 and 72 per cent in 2021 and 2022, respectively.



Watch an excerpt of Otumfuo’s comment about the Lands Minister below.



