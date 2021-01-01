Otumfuo’s Mpaboahene, 7 others cited for contempt of court over unlawful demolition

Mpaboahene of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Nana Yaw Owusu

The Mpaboahene of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Nana Yaw Owusu, the presiding judge at Asokwa Magistrate Court in Kumasi, His Lordship Korkor Owusu Achaw, Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Kwasi Mensah Duku and 5 others have been cited for contempt of court over a disputed land case before a Court of Appeal in Kumasi.

The motion of notice filed by “Enso Nyame Ye Chambers”, Nana Obiri Boahen the applicants are praying to the court to commit the Respondents to prison for exhibiting conduct, intended to undermine the sanctity of the judiciary; [and] conduct intended to undermine the administration of justice among others”.



A copy of the writ sighted by MyNewsGh.com alleged Respondents are acting together or individually to undermine the efficacy, value and potency of the judiciary system by facilitating working on undertaking, fast-tracking and demolition of H/No K75, Krobo, Kumasi while an application for “Stay of Execution” which is pending before Court of Appeal.



According to the plaintiffs, the conduct of the defendants is an egregious abuse and aberration of the legal system which has seriously rendered the entire application for the Stay of Execution now irrelevant and nugatory; with the unwarranted demolition of the said building.



In a pending civil suit titled “Prince Kwabena Wife and others vrs Mr. Kwasi Dwomoh and others Suit No GJ1/17/21, High Court Kumasi yet to be determined and the Court of Appeal Suit also title: Nana Wife Manwerehene of Otumfuo substituted by Yaw Boadu versus Nana Yaw Owusu of H/No A 100 Asafo Kumasi yet to be determined by are now irrelevant.

According to the lawyers of the plaintiffs, the suit has been demolished by the conduct of the Respondents acting on the flagrant abuse of the judicial process.



The following persons were added to the list for their alleged roles played leading to demolition of a building H/no K.O. 75 at Manhyia in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.



Mr. Bright Kwei Mensah Sarpong, Private Legal Practitioner, Totoe Legal Service, Kumasi, Mr. Bernard Kwasi Dwomoh, Plot 19, Block “C”, Adiemmra -Kumasi, The Registrar, District Court, Asokwa- Kumasi and Nana Yaw Owusu, Mpaboahene, Manhyia.



