Otumfuo to grace Pirelli annual calendar in 2024, set to become first African king to feature

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is set to be featured on the prestigious annual trade calendar published by the United Kingdom subsidiary of the Italian tyre manufacturing company, Pirelli.

The occasion will coincide with the King's silver jubilee, making it a significant milestone in his reign.



His appearance on the Pirelli Calendar will also mark a historic moment, as he becomes the first African and the first Black monarch to grace its pages.



The said news is reported to have been conveyed to Otumfuo during a visit by executives from Pirelli to the Manhyia Palace on Sunday, July 23, 2023. The visit took place during the fifth Akwasidae celebration of the year, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.



“Asantehene to appear on Prestigious Pirelli Calendar in 2024.



“The Monarch of the Asante Kingdom, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will feature in the prestigious annual trade calendar published by the United Kingdom subsidiary of the Italian tyre manufacturing company Pirelli,” The Asante Nation posted on Twitter on July 28, 2023.



In addition to the honor of being featured on the calendar, Pirelli demonstrated their commitment to social responsibility by making a donation of $10,000 to the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation (OOTIIF).

The Foundation, established by the Asante King, focuses on various charitable and developmental projects aimed at empowering communities and individuals in Ghana.



Since its inception in 1964, the Pirelli Calendar, often referred to as "The Cal," has become a symbol of artistic excellence and sophistication. Each year, the calendar is produced in limited quantities of 20,000 printed copies, and it is highly sought-after by art enthusiasts and collectors alike.



Unlike typical calendars available for purchase, the Pirelli Calendar is not sold to the public. Instead, it is exclusively distributed as corporate gifts to celebrities and select Pirelli customers, making it an exclusive and coveted item.













Asantehene To Appear On Prestigious Pirelli Calendar In 2024.



The Monarch of the Asante Kingdom, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will feature in the prestigious annual trade calendar published by the United Kingdom subsidiary of the Italian tyre manufacturing company Pirelli. pic.twitter.com/Jbz6ntr97b — The Asante Nation (@Ashanti_Kingdom) July 28, 2023

AM/SARA

You can also watch the newest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:

















Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



