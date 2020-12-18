Otumfuor installs UN Climate Change Manager as Asafohene

William Kojo Agyemang Bonsu

Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu II has installed William Kojo Agyemang Bonsu, Manager for Climate Change at United Nations (UN) Quarters at Bonn, Germany, as new Chief of Asafo (Asafohene) in the Kumasi Metropolis.

The installation took place at the Manhyia Palace Thursday, December 17 2020.



The installation comes shortly after Asafo King Makers confirmed his nomination (Ghanaian based in Bonn, German Mr. William Kojo Agyemang Bonsu, aged 61,) in spite of 22 applications for the Asafo stool after Asantehene had destooled the former Asafo chief, Asafo Kwame Akowua II for gross misconduct.



At a well-attended swearing-in ceremony at the Manhyia Palace, Mr. William Kojo Agyemang Bonsu was installed with the new stool name; Asafo Boakye Agyemang Bonsu XXII (Asafohene) who will double as Akwamuhene of Kumasi Traditional Council.



At the event, Otumfuor counseled the new chief to be sober, transparent and fair in his reign and to refrain from all transgressions that will land Manhyia Palace into disrepute.



"You should not be swollen with pride; you must be temperate, transparent and fair in your reign. Avoid misconducts that will convey Manhyia palace into disrepute", Asantehene stated.

Otumfuor further stated that, he will discipline the new chief should he depart from the rules governing Asante Kingdom.



"I will not spare you if you go contrary to the rules of Asanteman. I will depose you like I did to your predecessor".



The new Asafohene on the other hand said "I will never let you (Otumfuor) down. I will work assiduously for the progress of Asafo and Asanteman in general".



Speaking to Newstimegh.com reporter, Joseph Marfo in an exclusive interview, the new chief pledged that he will endeavor in his competence to scrap the canker of teenage pregnancies in Asafo and its environs.



"I will work mutually with my elders and my people to curtail teenage pregnancies in Asafo".

