Our DCE don't deserve another term - Ayensuano NPP Constituency Executives to Akufo-Addo

They pleaded with the President to investigate the activities of the DCE and not re appoint her.

Source: Micheal Akrofi, Contributor

Some angry New Patriotic Party (NPP) Executives in the Ayensuanu constituency of the Eastern Region have called for the immediate removal of the District Chief Executive (DCE ), Madam Florence Govina from office since she doesn't worth being in the office after she orchestrated the lost of their Traditional seat.

According to the executives, at a Press conference called at Kraboa Coalter, they accused Madam Florence Govina that she joined some Aggrieved NPP Polling Station officers after the Npp primaries to campaigned against the former member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Samuel Ayeh Paye who was the incumbent and PC for the 2020 general elections.



They, therefore, made a passionate appeal to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint a new DCE for the area other than the current Florence Govina who campaigned skirt & Brows against the NPP losing the seat at the December 7 polls.



The party's communication Director Yaw Asamoah Budu said the DCE instead of supporting the party's candidate rather supported the opponent which resulted in the party losing the Parliamentary seat by a little over 200 votes.



He pleaded with the President to investigate the activities of the DCE and not re appoint her.

Mr. Asamoah Budu added that Madam Florence Govina in even not in good term with the current party executives since she was appointed in the first term. Because they reacted that she's known together with her family as NDC sympathisers. As the husband used to the a branch chairman of NDC in Nsawam.



During the 2020 elections, she again Refused to share the freebies that was meant for the electorates and all her activities have been against the party in the constituency.



Finally, the Constituency secretary Mr Enerst Akuffo and a Patron also added that, if their plea is adhering to, they will work hard to win back their lost seat.



So the president should listen to their plea since their former Mp Ayeh Paye worked hard.

Source: Micheal Akrofi, Contributor