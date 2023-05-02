1
Our Lady of Providence SHS launches 2023 SRC Week Celebration & Homecoming

Launch 1 Headmistress, Sr. Regeenamma Zangiti with some students

Tue, 2 May 2023

Our Lady of Providence Girls Senior High in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region has launched the 2023 SRC Week Celebration and Homecoming.

The one-week celebration is under the theme: “Empowering the girlchild through holistic secondary education, the role of a dynamic SRC”.

Launching the programme, the Headmistress, Sr. Regeenamma Zangiti urged the students to take an active part in all the activities since the SRC week is an important part of the school calendar and provides students with a platform to showcase their skills, talents, and leadership abilities.

“SRC week celebrations are designed for students so I am urging you to take an active part in all the activities designed for the week. On that note, I stand before you in my capacity as the Headmistress of this noble institution to duly launch the 2023 SRC Celebration and Homecoming”.

The week-long event has programmes such as debates, clean-up exercises, health screening, float, games, a cooking competition, a students’ funfair, and other activities tailored around the theme of the celebration.

The climax of the programme will be the grand durbar on Friday, May 5, 2023, which will have in attendance the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene, Bishop of the Sunyani Diocese of the Catholic Church, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi;

the Municipal Chief Executive for the Jaman South Municipal Assembly, Hon. Andrews Bediako, the Member of Parliament for Jaman South, Hon. Williams Okofo Dateh, Dr. Mrs. Vida Korang, lecturer of the Catholic University of Ghana, Nananom and a host of other distinguished guests.

Source: Frank Aboagye
