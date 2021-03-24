Our MCE is working against NPP, sack him – Group tells Akufo-Addo

Kofi Ofori, MCE, Ablekuma North

Source: Richard Amankwa, Contributor

Residents of Ablekuma North Municipality in the Greater Accra Region have accused their Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Kofi Ofori aka Bella, of working against the interest of President Nana Akufo-Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the aggrieved residents, Mr Ofori has been working in the interest of the opposition National Democratic Congress



They have therefore called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to sack Mr Ofori.



The residents said Mr. Ofori has failed to promote development in the Municipality.



On Thursday, March 18, 2021, they held a demonstration to drum home their grievances.



They appealed to Mr. Akufo-Addo to appoint a new MCE for Ablekuma North.

The spokesperson of the Concerned Youth Association of Ablekuma North Municipality, Ebo Quansah, informed the media Mr. Ofori had been working against the interest of the ruling NPP.



According to him, most of his decisions have favoured the opposition NDC, claiming he was an NDC member.



He said during the District Assembly Elections, Mr. Ofori supported NDC candidates to contest against NPP’s chosen candidates “which caused us to lose some Electoral Area seats to the NDC.”



“He resourced some NDC aspirants including the NDC Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer Mr Thomas Ashong who is an assembly member at Darkuman West Electoral Area in the Municipality and this was used against us, hence losing three of the electoral areas to the NDC,” according to him.



He added that the MCE has been awarding contracts such as the construction of speed ramps, drains, desilting of gutters, among others, to Mr Ashong.