Our Moderator never described Bawumia as unifying force between Christians and Muslims – Presby Church

Dr Bawumia and Rt. Rev. Prof. Obiri Yeboah Mante

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has refuted recent media reports suggesting that its outgoing moderator, Rt. Rev. Prof. Obiri Yeboah Mante, stated that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia serves as a unifying figure between Islam and Christianity in Ghana.

The PCG according to a report by myjoyonline.com has clarified that the moderator never made such a statement and called on the public to dismiss these claims as false.



A statement from the Church clarified the matter, saying, "The PCG wishes to clarify that the Moderator did not make such a statement and has not expressed any such sentiment in any of his addresses, contrary to the circulating article on various social media platforms and in other publications.



"In his speech, lasting five minutes and fifty-eight seconds, the Moderator expressed gratitude to the Vice President for his ongoing support to the Church.



"Additionally, he acknowledged the government's commitment to donating buses to certain Church institutions. He took the opportunity to request that the Vice President ensures the government fulfills these pledges," the statement elaborated.

The Church took the opportunity to underscore its apolitical stance and urged Ghanaians to avoid involving the institution in partisan politics.



"The Moderator had previously communicated to the government that despite their evident efforts, the citizens of Ghana continue to face challenges, and therefore, remedies should be sought. These were the points highlighted by the Moderator. We kindly urge everyone to refrain from entangling the Moderator in unproductive political debates."



While acknowledging Vice President Bawumia as someone who upholds religious tolerance and unity, the Church emphasized that the records must be set straight.



"It's worth noting that the Moderator has no qualms in recognizing the Vice President as a proponent of religious harmony and unification. However, it is essential to clarify that the statement attributed to him regarding Sunday's event is inaccurate," the statement concluded.

