'Our World Our People’ to be withdrawn from curriculum effective 2023/2024 academic year - NaCCA

This withdrawal of the subject from the curriculum will take effect from the 2024/2025 academic year

The National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA) has decided to withdraw the subject “Our World Our People”, from the Standards-based Curriculum.

This comes on the back of a review and comparison of the Religious and Moral Education (RME) and the Our World Our People (OWOP) subjects by the Council.



“Our review of both curricula indicates similar sub-strands and focus areas, including similarities.

“The situation amounts to a repetition of knowledge between both curricula,” NaCCA said in a letter addressed to the President of the Ghana Publishers Association.



Also beyond this, NaCCA revealed it had “received feedback from teachers expressing similar observations,” just like it had made.



“It is hoped that this action will enrich the Standard-Based Curriculum Ghana has adopted and enable learners understanding of the curriculum, since facilitators will now be able to focus on the individual strands as captured in the Religious and Moral Education,” the letter added.