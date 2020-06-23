General News

Our behaviour will determine rates of coronavirus spread and deaths – Dr Dacosta

Dr Da Costa Aboagye, the Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, says the behaviour of Ghanaians in adhering to the COVID-19 preventive measures will determine the rate of transmission going forward.

“Adhering strictly to the safety protocols such as the mandatory wearing of face mask, regular handwashing and observing social distancing will significantly reduce the rate of transmission of the virus and death,” he said.



He emphasised that although the safety protocols were non-pharmaceutical, they could help to reduce Ghana’s infection rate and reduce the death toll substantially.



“If we are all wearing our facemasks properly and keeping them clean at all times, we protect ourselves, our family, our community, and our country.”

Dr Aboagye said the surgical face masks, N95 and cloth face masks were not replacing the preventive etiquettes of washing hands with soap under running water and observation of physical/social distancing and other safety protocols hence called on the public to observe them concurrently.



“I will appeal to everyone who is not regarding the safety protocols to change his or her behaviour and adhere to the new normal preventive protocols to limit the spread and reduce the rate of deaths.



Ghana's confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now 14, 568 with 10,907 recoveries and 95 deaths.

