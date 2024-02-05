Our challenges as a nation are the results of COVID-19 and other external factors - Ya-Naa to Mahama

Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abubakari Mahama II

Ya-Naa Abubakari Mahama II has acknowledged that the current hardship being faced by Ghana is mainly due to COVID-19 and some other external factors.

He made this known when former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama paid a courtesy call on him at his palace on Monday, February 5, 2024.



In a speech read on his behalf during a courtesy call on him by former President Mahama as part of his ‘Building Ghana Tour, the Ya-Na he was grateful that the former President had taken the initiative to listen to the concerns of the people of Ghana and his willingness to shape the country’s economy which is suffering as a result of external pressures.



“We understand that you seek to serve our country once again with dedication, wisdom, and deep commitment to the wellbeing of all its citizens. We are grateful for your willingness to listen to the voice of the people and to pledge to get the nation out of the difficulties we have found ourselves due to among other things the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic and other external pressures.”

He was confident that John Dramani Mahama would carry the hopes of the people with him as he is seeking to lead for a second time toward a brighter future.



The NDC flagbearer was in Yendi to inform the Ya-Na of his presence in the region and to ask for permission to tour some selected constituencies.