Our contract staff engaged people to mine in the Akenteng forest – National Security

The Ministry of National Security has denied reports suggesting that some galamseyers who were arrested in the Eastern region are operatives of the Ministry.
However, a statement from the outfit indicated that a contract staff of the Ministry engaged the galamseyers to mine in the Akenteng forest.
Meanwhile, the contractor and the galamseyers have all been arrested and remanded in police custody.
Government of Ghana has renewed its fight against illegal mining across the country in a move to protect the country’s water resources and forest reserves.
This was after the first campaign during Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first term failed woefully because some party executives were engaged in the act.
