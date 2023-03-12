Our currency is worse than the Ukrainian currency - John Jinapor

The Member of Parliament of the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency, John Abdulai Jinapor has raised concerns over the continuous depreciation of Ghana's currency.

According to him, the Ghana cedi is worse than the Ukrainian currency yet the government keeps blaming COVID-19.



Speaking on the floor of parliament on Thursday, March 10, 2023, during a debate on the president’s State of the Nation's Address (SoNA), John Jinapor said; “…compare Ghana to Congo, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Uganda, have their currency depreciated by 53 percent, COVID affects everybody, it affects all currencies. When they say there is COVID, it doesn’t affect only the Ghanaian cedi, so all currencies should be at par. Your currency is even worse than the Ukrainian currency and you tell us it is COVID and that is my worry, you don’t even understand the problem. If you understood the problem then you will be finding a solution. Which country in Africa has an inflation rate of 50 percent? Tell us.”



President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 7, 2023, fulfilled his constitutional mandate by addressing parliament about the current state of the nation under his stewardship.



The president emphasised that but for COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, the country was headed in the right direction in terms of overall development.

But according to the opposition minority, Ghana has suffered and continues to suffer from what they deem to be the incompetence of the current government.







YNA/KPE