Our decisions are without fear or favour to anyone – EC boss

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa says the commission takes decisions without fear or favour to any individual.

According to the EC chair, every decision the commission has made since the controversy over a new voter’s register is in the interest of Ghanaians.



“Our decisions and actions are taking without fear or favour or without recourse to any persons. I urge Ghanaians to move out and register. Let us join hands to ensure that every Ghanaian is able to register, and nobody will be left out,” Mrs Jean Mensa said at a press conference ahead of tomorrow’s registration exercise.



She disclosed more than 44,000 registration officers have been recruited for the voter registration exercise.



“A major concern a number of citizens have raised with us has to do with the quality of our temporary officers. We have recruited, trained, and deployed over 44, 000 staff into the field. We are confident that the training provided them to operate efficiently and professionally. As part of the training, we have drummed home the importance of instilling in them the principles of integrity, fairness, and transparency in all their activities throughout the registration process.

“It is important to note that the Ghana Health Service released some 7,000 health assistance to each of the registration centres nationwide. It is expected that the health assistance will assist us in ensuring strict adherence to the safety protocols outlined by the Electoral Commission and all of these safety measures, we will rely on your cooperation dear citizens,” she said.









