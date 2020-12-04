'Our enemies in the name of politics wanted free SHS students to fail' – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that his critics sought for the failure of the students who just completed the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

According to him, the NDC and its Flagbearer Mr. John Dramani Mahama are trying to claim ownership of the initiative because they have realized that it has yielded positive results.



“I think he (John Mahama) has come to realize that not only did the policy worked, but per their (students) results which were released recently you could see that there were some Ghanaians in the name of politics, who wished the children had failed. Can you believe that people have that kind of attitude towards the development of our country; that a whole generation of students must fail to make sure that the policy is discredited?”, President Akufo-Addo asked Kwame Tanko in an interview on Angel FM Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

He noted further that the excellent results from the Free SHS graduates have vindicated the policy despite the fact that it suffered numerous challenges including infrastructure among others.



“It has shown that the policy is absolutely in the right direction. Why do we say it in the right direction? We say that because the wealth of every nation is not determined by the amount of minerals like gold, food crops. It is the people living in the country” he added.