Our family requests privacy at this difficult moment – Zanetor

The family of former President Jerry John Rawlings has requested privacy from the public as they mourn their dead.

Daughter of the late J.J Rawlings, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings made this appeal while announcing the death of his father in a press release sighted by GhanaWeb.



She said, “It is with deep sadness that the family of His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings (Rtd), informs the general public that the former President of the Republic, passed away on Thursday morning after a short illness.”



“The family requests privacy at this difficult moment,” Dr. Zanetor stressed.

She added that details of the funeral will be announced in due course.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has said a state burial will be held for the late Jerry John Rawlings.



There would be flying of the national flag at half-mast for one week commencing Friday, November 13, 2020.