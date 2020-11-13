Our founder is no more – Mahama tells NDC

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has told members of the NDC to uphold the principles and values that were cherished by their founder Jerry John Rawlings following his death.

“Now, more than ever, we have a sacred duty to uphold and defend the values of the 4th Republic that President Rawlings held so dear – peace, democracy, probity and accountability, respect for human rights, freedom of the press, tolerance and inclusion. In doing this, we honour the man who brought us the gift of a free and democratic society,” the NDC flagbearer said in a statement.



Former President Rawlings died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra Thursday. He was 73.



Below is the details of a statement by Mr. Mahama.



Our Founder, President Jerry John Rawlings, is no more *



I arrived in Accra tonight, following the suspension of my campaign in the Ashanti Region on hearing the news of the death of our party Founder and former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

I will chair an urgent meeting of the Political Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Friday to among others consider the next steps towards joining the family, government and the people of Ghana to honour the memory of our former President.



President Rawlings was the Chairman of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC), became Chairman of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) in 1981, founded the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and was the first President of the Fourth Republic.



His fight for social justice and the principles of probity and accountability led to major interventions that among others ended coup d’etats in Ghana. He is the Founder of our 4th Republic, which remains easily, the longest period of stable, democratic governance in the history of our beloved country, Ghana.



President Jerry John Rawlings is no longer with us. Ghana has lost an icon.



At this time of deep sorrow, Lordina and I send our heartfelt condolences to HE Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children, immediate family, the countless number of his former colleagues, and the people of Ghana. Please accept our heartfelt condolences for this immense loss.

Now, more than ever, we have a sacred duty to uphold and defend the values of the 4th Republic that President Rawlings held so dear – peace, democracy, probity and accountability, respect for human rights, freedom of the press, tolerance and inclusion. In doing this, we honour the man who brought us the gift of a free and democratic society.



We will honour him with the same energy and love with which he led our people, and we shall never forget his contributions to the cause of Ghana, Africa, and the World.



John Dramani Mahama



Former President of the Republic of Ghana &



Leader of the National Democratic Congress