‘Our freedoms have been arrested by the human rights defender’ – Wereko-Brobby

Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby

Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby, a founding member of the governing NPP has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s long credibility as a human rights lawyer and defender, stating that he [Akufo-Addo] has arrested the freedoms of Ghanaians.

On his Facebook timeline, the former CEO of the Volta River Authority stated further that the Ghana Police Service has over the period become Akufo-Addo’s GESTAPO.



“The #GhPolice Is Fast Becoming #Akufo_Addo's_GESTAPO. OUR FREEDOMS HAVE BEEN ARRESTED BY THE 'HUMAN_RIGHTS_DEFENDER'...,” Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby’s post read.



Dr Wereko-Brobby for some time now has been criticizing some of the interventions by the Akufo-Addo-led government.



He was adding his voice to the social media campaign of the youth who want the country to be fixed by the government.



The social media campaign dubbed #FixTheCountry was initiated by some unhappy Ghanaians to vent their spleens over the failure of successive administrations to improve the lives of the citizenry.



Mostly made up of the youth, tens of thousands of posts have been made on social media highlighting some of these inadequacies.

Dominant in the sentiments shared on Twitter are rising youth unemployment, dilapidated health system, skyrocketing accommodation-renting structure and poor road networks.



“This is the right time for us to stand up and come together as one people to speak and let them [government] know that we are tired,” Joshua Boye-Doe, a social media user and initiator of the #FixTheCountry campaign said.



Coupled with corruption, erratic power and water supply, the advocates say the problems in Ghana have made their lives difficult.



#FixTheCountry has topped social media trends and dominated discussions for at least a week and has made many government appointees, including Owusu-Bempah uncomfortable.



