Our health system is so laboured, overburdened - Prof. Badu Akosa

Former Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa, has called on the general public to take charge of their wellbeing by adopting a healthy lifestyle to prevent diseases.

According to Prof. Badu Akosa, the nation’s health system is overburden and cannot fully support all ailments reported to the health facilities.



Speaking at a seminar organized by the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) and the University Teachers Association of Ghana at Tarkwa to mark this year's World Health Day, he encouraged persons to undergo annual check-up to detect any form of diseases at its early stage.



“Already our health system is so laboured. I have been a Director-General before and I cannot in good faith say that our health system can support the illnesses that we have, so the onus is on us to make sure we have an annual check-up. Make sure you know what is happening to your body. If you exercise, and you eat well, and you sleep well, I believe you will be a lot healthier and to face the challenges of this world”, said the former Director-General of GHS.

Adding: “Diseases like hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease and cancers…are all preventable to a large extent if you are knowledgeable about what to do, what to eat, the quantity to eat and doing everything in moderation. Sleep well, drink enough water to sustain your body systems, sleep for eight hours and exercise regularly.”



World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 to raise awareness and also highlight a priority area of concern for the World Health Organisation. The theme for this year's celebration is "Building a fairer, healthier world."