Our job is to fix problems; we are fixing them - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has assured that the Akufo-Addo government is focused on tackling problems, which have come about as a result of the global pandemic.

In an apparent, friendly response to a section of Ghanaians who have taken to social media to complain about the rising cost of fuel and other goods such as cement and iron rods, Vice President Bawumia also took to his Facebook page on Thursday morning to acknowledge their concerns and also assured them of government's commitment to solving the problems, which he said have been heightened by the effects of the pandemic on world economies.



"We are four months into our four-year mandate. The job of the government is to fix problems. This is what we have been doing since 2017,' Dr Bawumia wrote on Facebook.



"The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the global economy and caused increases in prices of commodities such as oil, cement and iron rods, as well as the overall cost of shipping," he explained.



Dr Bawumia, however, expressed optimism about the way forward, adding that the Akufo-Addo government has a track record of fixing problems in the past four years "after inheriting an economy with no bone on the meat"



"Nevertheless, it is very important to place the performance of our government over the last four years after inheriting an economy with “no meat on the bone” on record.



"The facts and data speak for themselves."

Dr Bawumia then went on to list several problems, which the Akufo-Addo government has fixed or fixing, to demonstrate its ability to overcome the present challenges.



He also assured the citizenry of the government's commitment to do more for the people.



The list of problems the Akufo-Addo government has fixed, which the Vice President listed, included; social intervention programmes to reduce the suffering of citizens, positive economic indicators, job creation, increased agriculture output, critical infrastructure development, digitisation of the economy to make things easy for people, among others.



Below is the full text of Dr. Bawumia's Facebook post:



