Our lands are not part of govt lands - Aggrieved East Legon property owners to Land Ministry

Some of the houses demolished in the area

The victims of a demolition exercise at Mempeasem in East Legon, say they have more reason to believe their properties were wrongly targeted in April 27, 2021, exercise following a Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources release that sought to ascribe the lands as state lands.

The Lands Ministry in reaction to a press conference by victims of the demolition exercise issued a press release in which it said that “the group raised various allegations against the Ministers of the Ministries of Lands and Natural Resources and National Security.”



“For the avoidance of doubt, however, the land in contention, measuring an approximate area of 132 acres is a state land acquired by executive instrument 16 (2009) as site for Accra Training College.”



“Over time, the land had suffered encroachment presumably from members of the group earlier mentioned. the exercise conducted therefore on 26th April 2021 was primarily to halt further encroachment.”



But responding to the Ministry’s release dated April 30, 2021, the Land and Property Owners of East Legon Mempeasem Catchment Area say the ministry’s justification raises further questions whose answers confirms their legitimacy as legal owners of the lands where the demolition took place.



Whiles questioning the manner in which the demolition was carried including the serving of no notice or permit before the exercise, they questioned how they could possibly be described as encroachers when the Lands Commission which is a wing of the Ministry has over the years issued valid documents to some of the affected owners including valid Land Titles.



“Who gave the documents from the Lands Commission to these Landlords? In the best of Professor Patrick’s knowledge, is this the right procedure of taking state properties? Were they sleeping when the landlords acquired lands documents from the lands commission and since when did they realize that the lands belong to the state? Why did the lands allow citizens to build on the said lands since the last 20years?”





In further justification, the owners who say the demolition exercise has caused them damages in the tune of about GH¢2million argue that the Accra Training College to the best of their knowledge has secured its lands with a long fence wall hence making the Ministry’s argument of encroachment flawed.



The affected land and property owners affirm that the actions of the Lands Commission in the matter implicate the Commission in the pertinent records of land litigation cases across the country.



“Come again, because if you can give out valid land documents and make u- turn then we are in trouble in this country and your institution is greatly part of land litigations being recorded across the country. Because by such activities you aid criminals and the double sale of lands.”



According to the affected owners, they are by all means going legal to ensure nobody takes away from them their legally acquired lands in the name of reclaiming encroached state lands.