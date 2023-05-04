Our leaders are aware unemployment is a serious threat to nation building, they must address it - Expert

A file photo

A labour expert, Senyo Agyabeng, has admonished the government to put in measures to restore and stabilise the economy so more jobs would be created to address the unemployment situation in Ghana.

He stated that if the private sector booms and expands, more jobs will be created, and the economy will be restored.



He urged those in charge of the economy to bring everyone on board to help achieve economic stability.



The labour expert said, "The threats we face will continue to be negative if we fail to address the current economic challenges”.



He was responding to the latest report released by the Ghana Statistical Service on unemployment in Ghana.



He spoke on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm with host, Kwabena Agyapong.



According to the most recent Ghana Statistical Service report, approximately 1.76 million people were unemployed in the third quarter of 2022.

According to the report, two out of every three people employed during the period were in vulnerable jobs.



It was also discovered that the transition from informal to formal employment was five times more common than the transition from formal to informal employment.



The Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim launched the report saying there was the need for government and stakeholders to “implement policies and initiatives to address the unemployment and underemployment challenges, especially among young people, to boost economic growth and development.”



The expert said despite the economic crisis, Ghanaians must remain steadfast and optimistic.



He added it is a known fact that unemployment has a threat to our security as a country.



He said "high unemployment rate has always been a negative indicator of national security. It is academic and proven through research. The managers of the economy know the rate of unemployment can create problems. They have to address these issues. It is an urgent and serious matter ri deal with”.