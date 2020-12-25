Our nation is united – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has observed that the country is presently united and at peace.

He noted in his Christmas message that Ghana continues to be a beacon of democracy on the African continent.



“Our nation is united and at peace. We continue to be a beacon of democracy on the continent having conducted even in the midst of the pandemic a transparent, free, fair, credible and safe general election which have been recognized by both local and international observers,” the president on Thursday, December 24.



He added “Our economy is rebounding at a much faster rate than originally anticipated. We are ensuring that the basic elements of social justice that is wide access to quality education and good healthcare are being met. Food is affordable and it is in abundance in the markets,” he said.



“And we are seeing the transformation of the Ghanaian economy which will bring in its wake, jobs for our youth in our nation. We are not there yet, but there is now a much greater belief that with discipline, determination and hard work, we will make it.”

“Let us be a blessing on the lives of those in need, and through our actions bring a good cheer to all.



“I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. May the Christmas season bring you joy and the New Year usher a new era of blessing and growth and for everyone you hold dear.”



