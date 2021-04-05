Our oceans are gradually becoming a toxic environment - Bawah Mogtari

Joyce Bawah Mogtari is an aide to former president Mahama

An aide to former president, John Dramani Mahama, has described our oceans as a toxic environment although it is at the same time largely unexplored.

Reacting to the news of the washing ashore of some mammals (including dolphins) at the coast of Axim, Joyce Bawah Mogtari said that it is a regrettable and unfortunate happening.



"The oceans are an indestructible source of inspiration; largely unexplored and contain up to 80% of our fish stocks. Reports that a recent chemical spill at sea has left over 60 dead dolphins washed ashore the coast of Axim, Osu and Keta is regrettable and most unfortunate," she said.



This was contained in a threaded tweet she made on her official handle on Twitter.



According to her, although official reports say otherwise, a recent chemical spillage is the cause of the killing of the aquatic wildlife.



The former Deputy Minister of Transport added that such things make the oceans very toxic for sea life, which she had earlier stated, is still largely unexplored.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari is therefore calling on the government to act fast and proactively than it has so far shown.



"Our oceans are gradually becoming a toxic environment threatening our very existence. Sea life is a very important ingredient for our global biodiversity. Government should wake up, act faster and be more proactive than it has so far demonstrated," she concluded.





On Friday, April 2, 2021, at Osu in Accra, tons of fish were found along the shores of the Osu Castle beach with many residents seen collecting them, some for consumption while others also reportedly put their booty on sale.The development gave rise to a busy weekend for two government agencies who moved into action to ascertain the main reasons behind the issue.