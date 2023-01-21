Our position that Ken Ofori-Atta must go hasn't changed - NPP MP

Sylvester Tetteh, Member of Parliament for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom

Sylvester Tetteh, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom, says the position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentarians about the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, hasn't changed.

According to him, the NPP MPs still stand by their decision that 'Ken Must Go'.



Joining a panel discussion on "Kokrokoo" morning show on Peace FM, Hon. Sylvester Tetteh emphasized that he and his colleagues hold the assertion that replacing the Finance Minister will inspire people's confidence in the government and economy.



"...our position hasn't changed that Ken must go. We believe it will inspire some confidence in the economy and the new leadership will bring new ideas...We don't have anything personal against him...Look, people who are not even able to speak to this, when they speak to you in private; everybody thinks that the man must go", he told Nana Yaw Kesseh.



He added; "I believe if there is a change in the Finance Ministry, it will inspire some confidence in the financial architecture."

He made these comments while discussing the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme by the Government of Ghana to secure an IMF bailout for the economy.



The debt exchange programme will affect holders of bonds as well as pensioners.



However, this programme has been met with vehement opposition with individual bondholders and pensioners asking government to exempt them.