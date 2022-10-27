Our relative never showed sign of depression - Family of a teacher who committed suicide

A photo of some bereaved family members

Correspondence from Ashanti region

Relatives of a Senior High School tutor who committed suicide have expressed shock over a circumstance that lead to the decision of him (the deceased) taking his life.



Ante Ama, mother of the late teacher revealed that they all lived close to each other and her son never told anyone or showed any sign of depression.



She indicated that her son's demise came as a shock to the entire family.



She further bemoaned that Kwame Kodua was the only son amongst his children who took care of her, therefore, life was going to be very unbearable for her and the rest of the family.



A senior high school tutor at the Efiduase Senior High School, Kwame Kodua popularly known as K.K reportedly committed suicide in Efiduase, a suburb of Sekyere East District in the Ashanti region on Tuesday morning.

The teacher, according to the source, committed suicide by taking a poisonous substance.



The family, upon realising the unfortunate incident rushed him to the Efiduase government hospital for treatment and neutralisation but was pronounced dead upon arrival.



He died leaving a wife and three young children in addition to his mother and sisters.



Other family members who spoke to this reporter revealed that the death of their relative has brought total sadness to the entire family.



The body has since been deposited in the morgue for autopsy and investigation.