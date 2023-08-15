Our removal from Minority leadership was like coup d’etat – Muntaka

Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed and Haruna Iddrisu

Former Minority Chief Whip in Parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase Constituency, Hon Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed has described the change in the Minority Leadership in Parliament in which he was affected as a coup d’etat”.

Muntaka thinks the manner and procedure in which the party leadership carried out their decision was disrespectful to him and Haruna Idrisu who was also affected by the decision.



He revealed that he was not informed either formally or informally about their removal until he heard the information on radio.



According to him, though he may like the position of the party to remove him from his position, he would have been comforted by the fact that he was involved in the decision.

“I was in my eleventh year in leadership so the most decent way was to inform me about the change. When you are informed and appreciated for your good work, you would be a bit motivated even while at home but that was not the situation, it was like a Coup D’etat”, Hon Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed told Angel FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



This comment from the former Minority Chief Whip comes after a major shake-up in the Minority leadership in Parliament that saw him removed.



In a letter signed by the General Secretary of the NDC Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, it announced that Dr Cassiel Ato Forson had taken over from Haruna Iddrisu as the new Minority Leader.