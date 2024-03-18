Our search party is not resting until we arrest escaped Chinese convict – Prisons Service

Ghana Prison Service

The Head of Public Relations at the Ghana Prison Service, Abdul Latif Adamu, has stated that the service is actively pursuing a Chinese convict who escaped from custody after deceiving two prison officers with a KFC meal and soft drinks.

CCTV footage revealed that the officers accompanied the convict to a hotel in Korle-Gonno, Accra, where he purportedly met his wife in a room.



The convict and his spouse allegedly fled through the balcony of the room while the officers waited in the hotel reception area.



Joseph Oteng and Sergeant Isaac Boateng Bonsu have formally been charged with conspiracy and aiding escape in connection with the incident.



Abdul Latif Adamu affirmed the institution's commitment to recapturing the escaped convict.



"Our search party is still on the field. We have gotten a lot of intelligence information, leading to where the convict can be gotten. So I can tell you that the search party is still not resting.



"We have had a lot of intelligence information we are working with and hopefully by the time we finish putting those intelligence information into action we hope to bring him back to custody," citinewsroom.com quoted Adamu.

Background



Two prison officers have appeared in an Accra Circuit Court on charges of assisting Wang Xiao, a Chinese convicted prisoner at Nsawam Medium Prison, in escaping.



Joseph Oteng and Sergeant Isaac Boateng Bonsu have been charged with conspiracy and aiding escape.



The accused correctional officers allegedly told their superiors that after visiting the hospital, they were approached by a Toyota Vitz car, which then drove away with the convict.



However, CCTV footage from a hotel has exposed them. The CCTV footage indicated that the accused persons escorted the Chinese Convict to a Hotel to meet his wife in a room.



The convict and his wife allegedly escaped over the room’s balcony while the officers waited in the hotel reception area.

They have pleaded not guilty, and the court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah has granted them bail in the sum of GhC100,000 each, with two sureties to be justified.



