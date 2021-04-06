'Our society is sick' - Kwesi Pratt fumes over Kasoa killing

Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

"Our society is sick", seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr fumes as he discusses the murder of a 10-year-old pupil during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show Tuesday morning.

Two teenagers named Felix Nyarko, 15, and Nicholas Kini, 17, allegedly murdered a 10-year-old boy at Lamptey Mills in Kasoa on Saturday.



The deceased, Ishmael Mensah, was a Class Four pupil of the Maranatha School.



It is believed the teenagers committed such hideous act for ritual money purposes.



The teenagers were today arraigned before the Ofankor District Court after their arrest by the Kasoa Police Command.



Reacting to the incident, Kwesi Pratt Jnr expressed disgust over the greed of people for money.

He sought to find out what would drive young teenagers to kill to enrich themselves asking ''what do they want the money for?''



To Kwesi Pratt Jnr, all these are happening in the country because the society is sick.



He explained that, in Ghana, unnecessary things are rewarded while the things that make positive impact are overlooked, to wit the nation has misplaced their priorities.



"What do we reward in our society?" he queried.



Mr. Pratt was utterly filled with disgust over the teenagers' act as he exclaimed; "What's this disease in our country that a child aged sixteen years wants money that his ancestor couldn't even have? If you want to kill a person for money ritual, then it's not 5 cedis or 10 cedis that you're looking for. So, what has happened to our society? Our society is sick!"