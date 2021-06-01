Our story should inspire all Rasta students worldwide – Marhguy

The two students from Achimota Senior High School

One of the Rasta students who won the case against Achimota School, Tyrone Marhguy, has said they expect their story to inspire all Rasta students who are facing discrimination due to their religion.

He indicated these students can fall on their example to go to court and challenge any decision made against them.



“Rasta students all around can look up to this,” he said on TV3’s News 360 Monday, May 31.



The two Rastafarian students who sued the Achimota School for refusing to admit them, Oheneba Nkrabea and Tyrone Marhguy have won the case against the school.



They were denied admission into Achimota School until they cut off their dreadlocks but they filed a suit against the school.



The court in its ruling on Monday, May 31 ordered Achimota School to admit them.

Marhguy further said he does not expect to have a friendly environment in the school.



“I foresee there is a possibility of fear once I get to Achimota School considering the damaging consequences of this."



“I don’t think I will be a friendly face considering what they heard so I’m expecting this,” he said.



