Our strike is justified - GRNMA to Fair Wages Commission

The group said all efforts to get the government to address their concerns have proven futile

The leadership of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has said that it is unfair for the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to describe its strike action as inconsiderate.

A statement issued by the striking health workers indicates that the association’s action is justified.



“The employer invited us to a meeting on Friday, 18th September 2020 per an invitation letter dated the same day to continue with the negotiation of the conditions of service. In the said meeting, the employer only sought to understand why the GRNMA team had declared a strike from 21st September 2020 and therefore it was not a meeting to continue the negotiation contrary to the agenda.”



“The said meeting turned into an informal discussion as the GRNMA labour consultant sought to mediate for the parties to find a common ground. However, the employer was not willing to make any compromise. In this regard, we urge all nurses, midwives, physician assistants and certified registered anaesthetists to join in the struggle for better conditions of service.”



Scores of patients have been left stranded in hospitals across the country as some health workers have embarked on strike.

The nurses, midwives, and other service providers followed through with their threats to withdraw their services over what they say is poor conditions of service.



The National Labour Commission (NLC) however secured an interim injunction to restrain members of the Association from laying down their tools, but the nurses defied the directive saying they were not served.



Meanwhile, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) believes the government has shown enough commitment to have the concerns of the health staff resolved, hence the labour action is in serious breach of the rules of engagement between the two sides.



Meanwhile, the Africa Center for Health Policy Research and Analysis wants the government to immediately address the demand of the striking nurses and midwives.

