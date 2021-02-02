Our strike still in full force – Universities Senior Staff

The leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana has said that their strike is still in force until further notice.
The association went on strike after the government failed to meet their demand to pay their Tier-2 contributions between the period 2010 and 2016.
A statement by the leadership issued on Monday, February 1 said they will continue their industrial action until the government has fully paid them.
“We wish to announce that our strike remains in force until further notice. This decision was reached per a resolution passed at an Emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the University of Ghana on Monday, February 1.
“It is our absolute resolve not to resume official duties until the government has fully paid our outstanding Tier-2 contributions from 2010 to 2016.
“This is non-negotiable,” the statement said.
- RCC, KMA inaugurate multiple educational projects
- GES to provide teachers with laptop to facilitate online learning
- Travails of a tertiary student
- Kumasi Hive launches its virtual online learning platform
- Students of Kwasikrom D/A JHS cry for new classroom blocks, textbooks
- Read all related articles