3
Menu
News

Our top headlines: Mahama picks forms, Parliament @30, Ofori-Atta to China and other stories

Mike Oquaye Snr, Alban Bagbin, Edward Doe Adjaho Mike Oquaye snr, Alban Bagbin, Edward Doe Adjaho

Wed, 22 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The major news for today is of former president John Dramani Mahama picking forms to contest in the National Democratic Congress presidential primaries.

There was also news of the Otumfuo yet again baring his teeth at the Bantamahene, threatening to unseat him over infractions.

Ken Ofori-Atta is also expected in China as Ghana moves to restructure her external debt after the completion of the domestic debt restructuring programme.

Below are our major stories for the day

1. John Mahama picks nomination forms

2. Ken Ofori-Atta heads to China to seek debt cancellation

3. You’ll be destooled if you don’t stop disgracing Bantama stool – Otumfuo warns Bantamahene

4. LIVESTREAMED: Parliament celebrates 30 years of existance

5. Why Ghanaians should be interested in the 2023 Nigeria elections

Meanwhile, catch the latest GhanaWeb TV Election Desk interview with Francis Addai-Nimoh, as he discusses his plans to become the NPP's flagbearer, below:



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
I'm ready to go to jail - Ablakwa restates
It is ignorance to cry when someone dies - Victoria Hamah
John Paintsil slams GFA
Ghana was on track till COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – IMF boss
Related Articles: