Our top headlines: Mahama picks forms, Parliament @30, Ofori-Atta to China and other stories

The major news for today is of former president John Dramani Mahama picking forms to contest in the National Democratic Congress presidential primaries.

There was also news of the Otumfuo yet again baring his teeth at the Bantamahene, threatening to unseat him over infractions.



Ken Ofori-Atta is also expected in China as Ghana moves to restructure her external debt after the completion of the domestic debt restructuring programme.



Below are our major stories for the day



1. John Mahama picks nomination forms



2. Ken Ofori-Atta heads to China to seek debt cancellation

3. You’ll be destooled if you don’t stop disgracing Bantama stool – Otumfuo warns Bantamahene



4. LIVESTREAMED: Parliament celebrates 30 years of existance



5. Why Ghanaians should be interested in the 2023 Nigeria elections



