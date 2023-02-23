1
Our top headlines: Popular pastor dead, Duffuor picks forms, ex-Black Stars 'visit' Atsu and other stories

President Akufo Addo With The Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye The late Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye (left) with President Akufo-Addo

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The major news for today centered on the death of Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church (RPNGC).

The church confirmed the incident via a statement which noted that he died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. It was, however, mute on funeral plans for the sometimes-controversial personality.

The political season in the NDC is heating up as Dr. Kwabena Duffour, former finance minister picked forms to contest the presidential primary.

Also, in the news was news about the LGBTQ+ Bill, Ghana’s external debt restructuring as well as visits to Christian Atsu’s family by former team mates especially.

Below are our major stories for the day

1.

Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead

2. Duffour’s fans besiege NDC Headquarters as he picks up nominations

3. Attorney-General supports anti- LGTQT bill before parliament - Sam George

4. Check out list of former Black Stars players who have visited Atsu's family to pay respect

5. Ghana seeking to suspend US$8.5 billion in interest payments - Report

