Our tribe is never known for violence, any such perception is a fallacy - Songhai group

Members of the Songhai group

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Ghanaians have been urged to refrain from tagging members of the Songhai tribe (empire) as violent. This is according to Malik Yussif, a coordinator for Festival International Songhai Ghana-Mali.

Speaking on behalf of his tribe, Malik Yussif said they are usually hurt especially when they hear people tag them as being violent. He said one of the most descent tribes in Ghana that are known for peace is the Songhai group, which people usually refer to as "Gawo”.



He said there may be a few individuals from the tribe who may exhibit some bad behaviours, but it doesn't mean the entire tribe or majority of the people are as such or violent.



"Gawo or Songhai people were introduced in Ghana through our great grandfathers. We don't have any Songhai group someone can refer to as violence. But, as we all know, in this world there is no tribe in which one or two bad persons may not come from, that is impossible. There is no tribe without at least one bad person. From ancient days up to date, one of the most descent tribes with a good record in Ghana is the Songhai”, he said.



Further explaining why Gawo is attached to their tribe, the coordinator revealed that the name Gawo was used to refer to the place where the Songhai people came from.



“Gawo is more like someone who has traveled from Kumasi to any other country or place, and because the person doesn't understand the language over there, any question he is being asked, the only answer he gives is Kumasi. So, before you understand their language, you've already been titled the Kumasi which you used to mention. Gawo is a town in Mali and not a tribe. Songhai is the main empire (tribe) and the fact is, this empire is never known for violence", he added.

He further disclosed that violent behaviour is the first enemy of the people belonging to the Songhai group.



He has therefore urged Ghanaians to desist from tagging their tribe as being one of the violent tribes.



"I humbly urge people to know much about our tribe which is the first when it comes to cleanliness and decency. History will always tell you", he stated.



He said all this in an interview with this reporter after he and his members had declared the intention to host an international festival in Kumasi dubbed, "Festival International Songhai Ghana- Mali". The festival which is the third edition is set to be held on September 21 to 23, 2023 at the Jubilee Park, Kumasi.



Umar Mahmoud Maiga who is the chairman of the group said, the festival, apart from helping to exhibit their beautiful culture, also targets to educate the youth and unite the people.

He revealed that some activities that were going to be witnessed during the celebration included culture display, education, and sports. With the education, he said the youth was going to be enlightened on the need to know much about their culture and also attain school to the higher level and why parents should motivate and support their children in education.



"High-profiled personalities like doctors, lecturers, chiefs, and others who have made it through education are going to educate and provide mentorship programs for the youth”, he said.



He has therefore entreated both tribe men/ women and all others to grace the occasion to make it a success.