Our values would be protected so long as we have a voice – Sam George reacts to passage of anti-LGBT+ Bill

Sam George

The key sponsor of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, Samuel Nartey George, has expressed joy after parliament on February 28, 2024, passed the bill.

In a Facebook post, the MP said it had been three long years since the house started work on the bill, and it has finally been passed.



He expressed gratitude to his colleague MPs who waged the battle to have the bill passed with him to a successful end.



To him, the values of Ghana will be protected and defended following the passage of the bill.



Parliament has, through a unanimous decision, passed the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



The bill, introduced in the House three years ago through a private member’s bill, was approved unanimously on Wednesday, February 28, following the completion of the third reading.

The bill will be forwarded to President Akufo-Addo for his assent within 30 days.



Reacting to the passage of the bill the MP stated "After three long years, we have finally passed the HUMAN SEXUAL RIGHTS & FAMILY VALUES ACT 2024.



"I am grateful to my colleague sponsors, who have waged this battle with me to a successful end. Our collective gratitude goes to our leadership and the Rt. Hon. Speaker for their guidance and leadership.



"Our values would be protected and defended so long as we have a voice. For God and Country," he wrote.