Our website will be up and running by close of today – EC assures

The EC sasy it's official website will be fully restored by close of Friday July 17, 2020

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has assured that its official website will be back online by close of Friday, July 17, 2020.

The Commission’s website with the domain address https://ec.gov.gh/ over some months now has been inactive.



A current visit to the website is greeted with the message “Account Suspended. Please contact your hosting provider to correct issues causing your website to be offline.”



However, answering a question on the status of the website at a media press briefing to provide an update on the ongoing voters registration exercise, Dr Bossman Asare, a Deputy Chairperson of the EC, said the situation is as a result of some technical challenge which he guaranteed will be resolved in the day.



“We’ve had some technical challenge. So, we are very confident today it should be up and running. We are working on it,” he said.





Current state of the EC's website





