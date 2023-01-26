0
Our widows' mite is to bring smiles to the less privileged - Alpha Lotto

Alpha Lotto Lepro Emmanuel Senanu presenting the cheque to members of the Lepers Aid Committee

Thu, 26 Jan 2023 Source: Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman, Contributor

Alpha Lotto Limited has contributed to the welfare of members of the Weija Leprosarium.

The organisation donated GHC20,000 and some food items to the Weija Leprosarium.

A member of the Alpha Lotto team, Mr Emmanuel Senanu, speaking during a brief presentation said as their Corporate Social Responsibility, they regularly donate to orphanages, the aged and the needy.

This year, Alpha Lotto Limited has decided to share their love with fellow human beings, at the WEIJA Leprosarium.

Aside the Gh 20,000 Cash some of the other items donated were 20 bags of rice, 10 cartoons of Soyabean cooking oil, 15 cartoons of Mackerel and 20 cartoons of mineral bottled water.

“Our widows' mite is to cushion our “family” members here and bring smiles on your faces,” he added.

The Administrator at Weija Leprosarium, Madam Esther Geh, received the items and asked for God’s continuous blessings on Alpha Lotto.



