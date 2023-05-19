'Our women have the capabilities to deliver' - Aspiring NDC UK/Ireland deputy organiser

Gifty Agbenu has congratulated all female parliamentary candidates of the NDC

An aspiring Deputy Organizer of the UK/Ireland Chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gifty Ohui Agbenu, has expressed her confidence in the newly-elected female parliamentary candidates of the party from the past weekend’s primaries.

According to her, she is confident that the women will deliver on the mandate, owing to their individual capabilities.



In a statement to congratulate all the female candidates who were elected in the Saturday, May 13, 2023, presidential and parliamentary elections of the NDC, Gifty Ohui Agbenu said this is good for women empowerment.



“I can confidently state that, our women have the capabilities to deliver in advancing the fortunes of the NDC in their various Constituencies and Communities. I therefore urge them to put their shoulders to the wheel in building the Ghana we want.



“The world needs strong women. Women who will lift and build others, who will love and be loved, women who live bravely, both tender and fierce, women of indomitable will,” she said.



The aspiring Deputy Organiser of the UK/Ireland NDC further called on all the unsuccessful women aspirants to come on board to strengthen the party and its fortunes, especially going into the 2024 general elections.



“The NDC shall always remain a symbol of Democratic experimentation in Ghana as such, internal contest of this nature are not expected to produce Winners, but Representatives. It is also not expected to produce Losers, but Loyalists.



“I therefore entreat all female Contestants who did not emerge as winners to join hands with the party to ensure a resounding victory for the NDC and H.E. John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general elections,” she added.

Read her full statement below:



