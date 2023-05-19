Ousted MP Gyakye Quayson advised to 'keep quiet'

A Supreme Court has ruled Gyakye Quayson's election and swearing-in as unconstitutional

A Legal team member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo says the embattled Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North Constituency must keep his mouth shut before he lands himself in 'fresh trouble'.

James Gyakye Quayson has been asked by the court to stop holding himself as a Member of Parliament for Assin North.



A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, ordered Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson as a Member of Parliament.



The ruling further noted that Mr Quayson was not qualified at the time he contested the election in 2020.



But the beleaguered lawmaker in a statement said he has turned the page on the matter to the Court of conscience.



His statement reads, “I am, of course, disappointed by the Court’s decision. I am especially surprised that the Court now says that foreign bureaucrats now determine whether natural-born Ghanaians have the right to contest parliamentary elections in Ghana or not.

“Thus, a country that does not allow renunciation of its citizenship can bar a natural born Ghanaian, who has severed all relations with a country of acquired citizenship, from ever standing for MP.”



Lawyer Gary Nimako who was discussing the aftermath of the Court’s ruling in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' said Mr Gyakye Quayson is also facing a criminal charge – he advised that he should be mindful of his words in his pursuit to explain himself.



“If I were Quayson, I will just keep quiet because currently he is facing a criminal trial in a Criminal Court over perjury and other things . . . a word to a wise is enough," Lawyer Nimako noted.



